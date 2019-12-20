Your best bet for breakfast in SDA and surrounding areas, Qahwa doubles down on a vast menu of teas, coffees and eggs in a dozen different ways, and a bomb Spinach Cheese Toast.
Schedule Your Next Breakfast Meeting At Qahwa Dinercafe In SDA
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
Shortcut
Who Is It For?
Breakfast junkies and people living/working in the vicinity of SDA. It’s reasonably priced and apparently opens at 7 in the morning {I haven’t been here before 8.30am}, and covers all the breakfast bases {waffles, pancakes, coffee, eggs}.
Lowdown On The Ambience
The cafe is quite big and sparsely spruced up; with plenty of indoor and outdoor seating. They’ve got pop music on the speakers, sleepy {it was 8.30am, in their defence} but warm staff, and free Wi-Fi that works.
Must Try
I’ve stuck to their coffees, scrambled eggs, mushroom on toast, and a super spicy and rich spinach and cream cheese toast {called Spanish toast if I’m not mistaken}. Their tea cakes are a nice accompaniment to a small cuppa cappuccino.
What Made Your Experience Awesome?
It opens bright and early in the morning, which is win for early-birds like myself. It’s not fancy {trackpants/pyjamas will fly}, and checks all the right boxes if you’re looking for comfort food and coffee at a good price.
#LBBTip
It’s a great place for early morning meetings!
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
Comments (0)