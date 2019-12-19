QDs - Famous Food Joint!

Well, guys, you should totally ask what is not so awesome about QD's Restaurant! Every foodie living in Delhi would vouch for their tongue-smacking food, super friendly and chill ambience and the fact that you can eat like a glutton here and it will still not hurt your pocket (the average cost is just 800 bucks for two people). Not to mention their amaze-balls tandoori and afghani momos which are literally goals when it comes to momos! Their north Indian thali is exactly what one craves for. That creamy shahi paneer and that buttery dal makhni are totally to drool for. I have also tried their kadhai chicken, tandoori chicken and everyone's favourite butter chicken. I started eating chicken because of this restaurant only. And I surely did start with the right one! its super crowded outlets are a proof of all this and much more. But, trust me, it is totally worth it!