Qiah has been my major go-to for all the college wear and trendy stuff. This store has it all from co-ord sets to culottes, denim, and amazing variety of tops. Whenever I go to this store I always end up buying something as everything is just so perfect. You must visit this store in the model town.
This Amazing Store In Model Town Is A Go-To Place For All Millennials
Clothing Stores
- Nearest Metro Station: MODEL TOWN
What Makes It Awesome
How Much Did It Cost
₹500 - ₹1000
Also On Qiah
Clothing Stores
- Nearest Metro Station: MODEL TOWN
Comments (0)