This Amazing Store In Model Town Is A Go-To Place For All Millennials

img-gallery-featured
Clothing Stores

Qiah

Model Town 2, New Delhi
4.4

F-14/31, Near VLCC, Model Town 2, New Delhi

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome

Qiah has been my major go-to for all the college wear and trendy stuff. This store has it all from co-ord sets to culottes, denim, and amazing variety of tops. Whenever I go to this store I always end up buying something as everything is just so perfect. You must visit this store in the model town.

How Much Did It Cost

₹500 - ₹1000

Clothing Stores

Qiah

Model Town 2, New Delhi
4.4

F-14/31, Near VLCC, Model Town 2, New Delhi

image-map-default