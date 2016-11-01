Qla Has A Killa Menu Full Of Duck And Cheese

Qla is where lovers come to dine, those in love and those who love, food that is. The romance of the environs seamlessly extends into the food which is as fashionable as the place you’re sitting at.

The menu is a carnivore’s delight with an old-school roast chicken served with house-made mustard butter, mashed potatoes and baby leeks. For the more adventurous, there is the utterly delightful duck and truffles, duck seared in duck fat {like there’s any other way!} served with black truffle jus and a side of potatoes.

We fell for the more substantial meats though- Braised Yorkshire Pork Belly served with braised pok choy and an apple cider cream that pairs so perfectly with pork.

Vegetarians needn’t despair, they’re likely to be served the ultimate in edible art with The Garden- smoked chèvre with 18 edible elements plated to look like, well, a garden! If that’s not exotic enough, then try the dehydrated carrot braised with cinnamon oil served with a BBQ sauce that’s infused with an espresso shot, and has added flavours of nutty parmesan and stingy wasabi.