Qla, A Live Music Venue With a View of Qutab

Right around the corner from one of our favourite monuments in the city, Qla deserves a thumbs up for a superb view of the Qutab Minar. But more than that, this 7,000 sq feet, European style indoor space is just the perfect spot for arranging that bash you’ve been planning. Its terrace has that come-hither quality, more so because of the view. The space can accommodate around 300 people at one go and moreover, you can say goodbye to parking woes, courtesy a parking space of about 500 cars. {Hello corporate events!}

But we have more. This restaurant and bar insists on keeping the music scene alive and kicking. With live gigs every Sunday, party goers take to the floor, taken in by the LED wall for HD video playbacks. The seafood, lager sorbet, and the cheesecake promise to be the high points of your dining experience. The Parmesan Soup has also garnered quite a reaction. So if you are looking for a casual night out with great music and some interesting flavours, this hideaway will be worth your time.



