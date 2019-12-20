This Bakery Is Gurgaon's Best Kept Secret That (Almost) Everyone Knows About

Sibang has been a favourite, for a few years now, for freshly baked breads, croissants as well as cakes and desserts! Their rolls are freshly baked and brought out, and subsequently wiped out within the day. I love the Garlic Sausage Bun and the Peanut Butter Cream Bun. The shakes and frappucinos are great in the summer, but the hot coffees are the real star! Oh, and you get BING SU here. If you're lucky, you get to enjoy your coffee among a mixed crowd of people from all nationalities, with the La La Land soundtrack playing in the background. For me, it's a post work stop or weekend leisure destination.