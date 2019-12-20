Put On Your Party Shoes And Head To Qubitos For A Chilled Out Time

First off, let’s get over with the unpleasant news: Qubitos has had to shut down its beautiful terrace we were so looking forward to {and so have a lot of places in the vicinity thanks to the government rule on shutting down rooftops}. So we had no option but to sit in the barely-lit floor whose ambience and general vibe resembles a typical CP restaurant.

The reassuring part, however, is that it looks like a great place for a night of drinking, hookah and good ol’ bonding time with the squad. How can we say? Well, if weekday afternoons are so busy here, there’s no reason for weekend nights to be boring. Simple logic.