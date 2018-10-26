Head To Diggin For Its Stunning Ambience & Comforting Italian Meals

Spanning two floors, the place is done up with lots of plants in bright pots, and other quirky décor items, including miniature chairs (that serve as tea-light holders) and napkin holders. The balcony is the ideal spot to be at when the weather is agreeable, especially during a sunset (this is when those fairy lights come on, too).

The starters comprise regular fare like bruschetta, along with some interesting infusions like the Zucchini Fries and Bacon-Stuffed Chicken Legs. The main course is a melange of pasta, thin-crust pizza, lasagne and some grills. What pops out is their generous meat quantity. The Carbonara, for instance, contains a good amount of bacon, and you won’t at any point be left with a plain mass of spaghetti or bread when dining here. For those looking for healthier alternatives, the salads are a good choice, the Citrus Chicken Salad being one of their best.



Diggin has its own home-made gelatos (in flavours like Strawberry Cheesecake, Blueberry Cheesecake, Vanilla, Coffee), a banana crème brulee, (lots of) cake, pies, tarts and frozen yogurt.

Although they do not have a liquor license, the large selection of smoothies, shakes (the Belgian Chocolate in particular), tea, coffee and mocktails are still great to wash down your meal with. They’ve also recently started serving Erdinger non-alcoholic beer.

Diggin has great food and a beautiful setup, but what it wins for the most is that it’s pet-friendly too.

