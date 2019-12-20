There's literally no seating here. But they have a garden right in the middle of the market with benches, so you can take your food there and have a mini-picnic. Try their Hong Kong tossed momos, they're delicious.
Get Delicious Pan-Fried And Tossed Momos At IndoCheen
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 450
- Delivery Available
Pro-tip
What could be better?
The food is somewhat oily, but if you tell them to abstain from too much oil, they're more than accommodating.
I liked
They offer a unique variety of pan-fried and tossed momos with wheat varieties too. They also have a Navratri special set of dishes on menu.
More info
The cost for two is roughly about INR 300 but it's as filling as cheap Chinjabi food can be.
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 450
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)