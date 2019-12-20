Get Delicious Pan-Fried And Tossed Momos At IndoCheen

Fast Food Restaurants

Indocheen

New Delhi, Delhi
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

C-21, SDA Market, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Great For

Pro-tip

There's literally no seating here. But they have a garden right in the middle of the market with benches, so you can take your food there and have a mini-picnic. Try their Hong Kong tossed momos, they're delicious.

What could be better?

The food is somewhat oily, but if you tell them to abstain from too much oil, they're more than accommodating.

I liked

They offer a unique variety of pan-fried and tossed momos with wheat varieties too. They also have a Navratri special set of dishes on menu.

More info

The cost for two is roughly about INR 300 but it's as filling as cheap Chinjabi food can be.

