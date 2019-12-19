Family run Cafe 6 is a teeny-tiny cafe next to Hauz Khas Market, serving an assortment of quick bites ranging from sandwiches, parathas, pastas, omelettes and baked goods.
Homestyle Cold Coffees & Grilled Sandwiches At Cafe 6
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
Shortcut
Chow Down
Chicken Omelette, Maxo Chicken Burger, Cheesy Greedy Potatoes
Sip On
Irish Coffee, Hazelnut Cold Coffee, Watermelon Mojito
Winning For
Its tiny-yet-cute balcony done up in shades of yellow and purple, and embellished with animal-shaped planters and fairy lights. A small cooler in the corner ensures you don’t melt away in the summer.
Lowdown On The Ambience
This is a spot frequented by most of the college students in the area, owing to its reasonably priced eats and treats. You can often see a gaggle of NIFT girls perched on their high stools grabbing a meal during their lunch break. Their seating is, however, very limited, so it’s better to just pick up your order or call for delivery {they’re a little iffy about deliveries, however; it all depends on your luck and their resources/mood}.
What’s On The Menu?
We’re going to be honest; Cafe 6 isn’t the place we head to when we’re in the mood to treat our taste buds to the best of gourmet, but it’s ideal for a quick snack or meal when you’re in the area and your tummy’s rumbling away. It’s essentially homestyle comfort food.
We are absolutely in love with their Cheesy Greedy Potatoes; potato chunks topped with a generous amount of cheese and baked to perfection. Other highlights on the menu include the chicken omelette, the chicken burger {a favourite with the regulars} and the mixed sauce penne pasta.
If you’re in a hurry, the sandwiches are pretty good options, too, along with the chicken salami. They also offer an Indian thali that changes regularly.
They used to do a delish chocolate pudding, but we haven’t particularly liked their desserts recently. If you’re looking for a sweet fix, milkshake is the way to go here. But it’s honestly the coffee which keeps us coming back; they make it just the way you like it. All you need to do is be specific with the instructions.
#LBBTip
Parking can be a bit of an issue as it’s a residential area, but you can always ask the staff at the cafe to help you out. Sometimes, they’ll even give you unofficial valet service.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
Comments (0)