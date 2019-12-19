Homestyle Cold Coffees & Grilled Sandwiches At Cafe 6

We’re going to be honest; Cafe 6 isn’t the place we head to when we’re in the mood to treat our taste buds to the best of gourmet, but it’s ideal for a quick snack or meal when you’re in the area and your tummy’s rumbling away. It’s essentially homestyle comfort food.

We are absolutely in love with their Cheesy Greedy Potatoes; potato chunks topped with a generous amount of cheese and baked to perfection. Other highlights on the menu include the chicken omelette, the chicken burger {a favourite with the regulars} and the mixed sauce penne pasta.

If you’re in a hurry, the sandwiches are pretty good options, too, along with the chicken salami. They also offer an Indian thali that changes regularly.

They used to do a delish chocolate pudding, but we haven’t particularly liked their desserts recently. If you’re looking for a sweet fix, milkshake is the way to go here. But it’s honestly the coffee which keeps us coming back; they make it just the way you like it. All you need to do is be specific with the instructions.