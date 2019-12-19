An Inviting Little Bakery To Fulfil All Your Chocolate Cravings!

Bakeries

Truffle Story

Chitranjan Park, New Delhi
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

E-778, Ground Floor, Chittaranjan Park, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

Tempting cupcakes, chocolate muffins and brownies calling out from this cute bakery. I found it best for quick coffee runs and a bite. Situated on the opposite lane to Market 2, Truffle Story saves you a sweet spot out of market-place mayhem. The Bakery is small with a warm-look, standing out especially at night. Staff is friendly and the menu is fulfilling from tarts to blueberry muffins. If you live in the area, the early night hours are the best time for an after dinner dessert or late evening sweet tooth dig in.

What Could Be Better?

It does not have a seating arrangement (indoor or outdoor) .The confectionary caters to take outs and quick coffee runs. Doesn’t stay open after 11pm.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae, Pets

