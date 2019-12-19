Tempting cupcakes, chocolate muffins and brownies calling out from this cute bakery. I found it best for quick coffee runs and a bite. Situated on the opposite lane to Market 2, Truffle Story saves you a sweet spot out of market-place mayhem. The Bakery is small with a warm-look, standing out especially at night. Staff is friendly and the menu is fulfilling from tarts to blueberry muffins. If you live in the area, the early night hours are the best time for an after dinner dessert or late evening sweet tooth dig in.
An Inviting Little Bakery To Fulfil All Your Chocolate Cravings!
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
It does not have a seating arrangement (indoor or outdoor) .The confectionary caters to take outs and quick coffee runs. Doesn’t stay open after 11pm.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Bae, Pets
Also On Truffle Story
