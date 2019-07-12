These Quirky Handcrafted Bags Are Selling Out FAST!

If quirky prints and motifs are your thing, then check out Ekamph's awesome collection of handcrafted bags. Their colourful chevrons and aztec prints give an instant boho vibe - sure to step up your OOTD. So if you're someone who's not shy of adding a splash of colours to your look and lifting, check out Ekamph's collection starting at ₹1000 now.

Our personal favourite? Their cutesy Elephant Round Cross-Body.