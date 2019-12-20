We all know Kirti Nagar is your go-to place for all furniture needs but you will also come across some truly fascinating home décor stores there. We stumbled upon Crafts & Creations and were dazzled by their home decor.
Get Funky Cycles & Trees For Your Walls From This Store In West Delhi
Big Win For Vintage
They have some gorgeous vintage décor tucked away in their swanky little shop. As you enter their shop, you will find colourful and funky furniture sprawled across. We loved some designs they have but some of them were a bit too jarring for our liking. As we walked away from the furniture, there was a whole new world to explore.
What's In Store?
They have some really pretty things made of brass and wrought iron, resting on their walls. From big brass trees to funky vintage car decorative pieces for your wall, it all seemed so pretty and fairy like. What we loved the most through was their mirror collection. Our favourite out of the lot was their penny-farthing {high wheeler} mirror.
We would love to bring back old vintage cars and bicycles on our roads but since that’s highly improbable, we could do with some awesome vintage décor instead.
So, We're Saying...
Next time you want your home to look a bit more classic and vintage-y, head to this store.
