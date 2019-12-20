Hit Up Qureshi Kebab Corner In Chandni Chowk For Stellar Buff Kebabs

Shortcut

Situated in Chandni Chowk near Jama Masjid {opposite Meena Bazaar}, Qureshi whips up some mouthwatering kebabs to die for.

Who Is It For?

This joint is a heaven for meat lovers and is pretty light on the pocket too, so those end-of-the-month hunger pangs are taken care of.

Must-Try

Buff Kebabs {with raita and chutney}

Lowdown On The Ambience

There’s no seating, so you’re going to have to hover about and eat your kebabs {this is so worth it in winters}. If it’s summers, though, it might be wiser to pack your kebabs and eat them in an air-conditioned space.

#LBBTip

The shop only opens after 5.30pm and since it’s Chandni Chowk, it can get crowded. I would recommend heading here on foot.

