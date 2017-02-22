In Gurgaon, before everything else, there was Qutab Plaza. It has withstood the test of time and, although it isn’t our only choice anymore, we go there over and over again, because it’s still serving up some of the best grub in the city.
Here's A Handy Grub Guide To Qutab Plaza
Dana Choga
Dana Choga’s north-Indian food has been our companion for many dinners. They do a mean butter chicken, and their paneer butter masala is quite delectable. They also do thalis, which are great when you stop by for a mid-day lunch.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Chacha’s Takeaway
Go to Chacha’s for some good old home-style food; their rajma chawal is comfort on a plate. When you need a change from ghar ka khaana, go for their kebabs and dal makhani.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Tunday Kababi
Lucknow’s legendary Tunday Kebabs are the stuff of dreams and luckily, you don’t have to go all the way to Lucknow for it anymore. Grab their Galawati Kebab Roll on the go; it will always have you coming back for more.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
China Bowl
Some days you just want to sit back, binge-watch your favourite show and chow down on some quintessential Chinjabi. Hakka noodles or mixed fried rice and chilli garlic chicken, give China Bowl a call when you’re craving some of that Indo-Chinese goodness.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Binge
If you’re on a diet, we suggest you just walk past this place. Binge is where you go to celebrate anything and everything, because cake. We suggest you try the tiramisu and their brownie sundae ASAP.
- Price for two: ₹ 450
