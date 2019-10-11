Watch the Qutub Minar glow like a firefly at night. The complex premises are open till 10 pm, the ticket counter being open till 8:30 pm. Fridays are fixed off. There is hardly any rush post sunset. A perfect way to spend a nice little evening under the moonlight. Nearest Metro Station: Saket and Qutub Minar Metro Station on Yellow Line.
Watch The Qutub Minar Glow Like A Firefly At Night!
