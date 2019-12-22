Raat Ke Afsaane - Night Walk Inside Red Fort

Qila-e-Mubarak, now popularly known as Red Fort has witnessed some of the most monumental events in the history of India. Its foundations lay deep in the Old Delhi and the hearts of people. The walk will take you around the fort, telling you the exact series of episodes that happened on the day of coronation of Shah Jahan. The lost architectural features inside the fort, from the stream of paradise flowing inside the fort to the silken qanats (tents) and original paintings on the ceilings of Chatta Chowk. Sign up for this walk if you are interested in feeling like a 17th century Mughal nobel again.

Pre-registration is mandatory. Details of the walk will be mailed to you once you buy the tickets for the walk. The ticket of the monument (INR 35/- online and INR 50/- offline) is not included in the guide fees.



The medium of communication: English and Hindi