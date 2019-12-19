Buckle Up For Rajasthan’s Cultural Ride!

Chokhi Dhani is an ethnic village resort in the outskirts of Jaipur, which taps the vibrancy of the Rajasthani culture. This was on the to-do list of our Jaipur trip, It's a must-visit place as suggested by everyone we spoke to. There are three types of packages to enter the resort. All the three packages would give access to all areas inside the resort, it’s just that the food items that would vary with these packages. The higher the price, the more the food items! The entire resort is built and created to give a unique experience of Rajasthani way of life. This starts right from the entrance. You would find two women dressed traditionally at the entrance to greet and apply the tika (read tilak). Once you enter the resort, you would be served with traditional bajre ki rabdi. The weather was almost getting cold by then, this drink was a good one to warm us up. The resort is spread across a huge area. We walked up to the Puppet show. It was entertaining to watch the show. You can find such entertaining acts performed by the artists at every 10 steps. A bevvy of old-world performances. The loving bit of these small shows is that they involve you in the show. Like we got to dance for a folk song along with the artists. Here are a few things that you would get to experience: There are a few displays of historical items of interests. Small stalls for eateries (This wouldn’t be part of your package, you will have to pay for these). Scary House. Elephant, Camel and Bullock Cart ride. Head Massage, Shopping Center – I purchased a pair of shoes from here and I absolutely love it, you can shop here for good quality stuff. After dwelling into the heritage of Rajasthan, you get to taste and indulge in Rajasthani delicacies. The entire dining area is designed to give an authentic experience. The dining room where we sat had floor seating with a small dining table for each person. They probably serve about 25 items, not sure though. A few grubs that I can remember are - Ker Sangri, Dal Baati churma, Kadhi, Bajare Ki Khichdi, Gatta Jodhpuri, Sarson Ka Saag, Dal Panchmel, Lehsun Chutney, Bhejad Roti, Makka Roti, Chawal, hot Jalebis, desi Ghee, Salad, dollops of Butter. It’s a whole package. I recommend this place to all the travellers.