From Chikankari Kurtas To Comfy Palazzos, This Store In Ashok Vihar Is Ethnic Wear Heaven!

Rang Rachna in Ashok Vihar is that one place where you'll find literally any kind of ethnic wear that you may have in mind. From kurtas to embroidered suit sets, and heavier dresses, they've got it all. And, it's the most affordable ethnic wear store we've been to. The store is quite huge, but that is miss-able considering the large number of people that you might find here at any given time. The first floor of the store mainly stocks un-stitched fabrics and semi-stitched suit pieces. You'll find stuff like mulmul, chanderi, chikankari (the hand-embroidered kind, and not the machine work), cotton, and lots of other natural fabrics. They don't sell these fabrics per metre, but instead, you can buy it per suit piece (these will have material for the shirt, pants/salwar, and the dupatta). You'll also find pretty dupattas in designs like bandhej, leheriya, and machine-work phulkari. They also have a basement floor where the stitched pieces are on display. As you enter, the first shelf on the right is stocked with daily wear kurtas, daily wear sets, and comfortable palazzos and pants. If you're looking for kurtas (they're all priced under INR 999), they have a great collection of pretty and airy ethnic wear in fabrics such as cotton, linen, block prints, and more. These would also be the perfect, comfortable option for work as well. However, if you'd like to buy a set (kurta and palazzos), it would cost you around INR 1,200 (quite reasonable, if you ask us). They also have stitched suits with gota-patti, threadwork, patchwork, and so much more. These go from light and subtle embroidery to heavier, more elaborate pieces like floor-length anarkalis. The pricing for these starts at around INR 1,500 and it goes up as per the kind of work done on the piece. They also have full-fledged ethnic and fusion wear pieces meant for dressy occasions like weddings.