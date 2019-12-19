Get Comfy Indie Tops, Airy Palazzos & Suit Sets At Rangriti

img-gallery-featured
Clothing Stores

Rangriti

Sarita Vihar, New Delhi

G-75, Shop 1, Kalindi Kunj Road, Sarita Vihar, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 8 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Ladies, if you're looking for trendy and stylish kurtas and pants, check out Rangriti. Their collection of straight kurtas and tops is super comfy. I absolutely love the range of colours, prints, and embroidery of their collection. You can get kurta dresses (starting at INR 350), jackets, shrugs, indie tops (staring at INR 599) and suit sets (starting at INR 999) here. Rangriti also stocks a super comfortable range of bottom wear like palazzos, skirts, and leggings (and all are perfect for daily and office wear) starting at INR 799.

If you're on a hunt for some pretty stoles and scarves they have a vibrant range you should definitely check out. They have around 10 outlets across Delhi NCR, but if you're not in the mood to head out, do visit their website. 

What Could Be Better

There's nothing about the store that I wish could be better. Rangriti is pretty great as it is.

Other Outlets

Rangriti

Lajpat Nagar - 2, New Delhi

C-10, Ground Floor, Lajpat Nagar 2, New Delh

image-map-default

Rangriti

Vikaspuri, New Delhi

Flat 112, Ground Floor, Shop 1, Near UK Nursing Home, Vikas Puri, New Delhi

image-map-default

Rangriti

Kalkaji, New Delhi

E-154, Kalkaji Main Road, Kalkaji, New Delhi

image-map-default

Rangriti

GTB Nagar, New Delhi

17, Hudson Lane, Kingsway Camp, GTB Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Rangriti

DLF Phase - 3, Gurgaon
4.3

Ambience Mall, S-222, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Rangriti

Sector 52, Gurgaon

Adree City Mall, Upper Ground Floor, A-21, Sector 52, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Rangriti

Sector 18, Noida
3.8

DLF Mall Of India, 2nd Floor, C-321, Sector 18, Noida

image-map-default

Rangriti

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Omaxe Connaugt Place, Shop 57-A, Ground Floor, Beta 2, Greater Noida

image-map-default
Clothing Stores

Rangriti

Sarita Vihar, New Delhi

G-75, Shop 1, Kalindi Kunj Road, Sarita Vihar, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 8 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

Rangriti

Lajpat Nagar - 2, New Delhi

C-10, Ground Floor, Lajpat Nagar 2, New Delh

image-map-default

Rangriti

Vikaspuri, New Delhi

Flat 112, Ground Floor, Shop 1, Near UK Nursing Home, Vikas Puri, New Delhi

image-map-default

Rangriti

Kalkaji, New Delhi

E-154, Kalkaji Main Road, Kalkaji, New Delhi

image-map-default

Rangriti

GTB Nagar, New Delhi

17, Hudson Lane, Kingsway Camp, GTB Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Rangriti

DLF Phase - 3, Gurgaon
4.3

Ambience Mall, S-222, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Rangriti

Sector 52, Gurgaon

Adree City Mall, Upper Ground Floor, A-21, Sector 52, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Rangriti

Sector 18, Noida
3.8

DLF Mall Of India, 2nd Floor, C-321, Sector 18, Noida

image-map-default

Rangriti

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Omaxe Connaugt Place, Shop 57-A, Ground Floor, Beta 2, Greater Noida

image-map-default