Get Comfy Indie Tops, Airy Palazzos & Suit Sets At Rangriti

Ladies, if you're looking for trendy and stylish kurtas and pants, check out Rangriti. Their collection of straight kurtas and tops is super comfy. I absolutely love the range of colours, prints, and embroidery of their collection. You can get kurta dresses (starting at INR 350), jackets, shrugs, indie tops (staring at INR 599) and suit sets (starting at INR 999) here. Rangriti also stocks a super comfortable range of bottom wear like palazzos, skirts, and leggings (and all are perfect for daily and office wear) starting at INR 799.

If you're on a hunt for some pretty stoles and scarves they have a vibrant range you should definitely check out. They have around 10 outlets across Delhi NCR, but if you're not in the mood to head out, do visit their website.