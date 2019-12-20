I bought this beautiful Pink Kundan Studded Enamel Jhumka from SHIMAYA JEWELS at just INR 850. The earrings are lightweight and damn beautiful. I wore this piece at my closest friend's wedding. The piece and price in itself are excellent. Even the design was so precise and pretty, I saw a similar piece for 3500 in a retail shop! So, the wedding season is around the corner, drop by this amazing store now!
This Jewellery Brand Does Beautiful Kudan Earnings At An Affordable Price!
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Family
