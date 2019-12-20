This Jewellery Brand Does Beautiful Kudan Earnings At An Affordable Price!

I bought this beautiful Pink Kundan Studded Enamel Jhumka from SHIMAYA JEWELS at just INR 850. The earrings are lightweight and damn beautiful. I wore this piece at my closest friend's wedding. The piece and price in itself are excellent. Even the design was so precise and pretty, I saw a similar piece for 3500 in a retail shop! So, the wedding season is around the corner, drop by this amazing store now!