The Rann Utsav is back again! Between October 28 to February 23, you can get the chance to see The Great Rann of Kutch in all its glory. This desert festival also brings together various local artisans, folk and sufi artists, and the cuisines of the region at one place.

Rann Utsav offers its fair share of adventure activities too like paramotoring, ATV rides, paint ball, camel safaris and more. Another reason to book your tickets pronto? The surreal sunsets.