Got that precious iPhone 11 finally? We know how careful you can be with it and yet be victim to those disaster moments. That’s exactly why you should check out Rapid Repair a #leagueoftechies, your new repair superheroes in town! They are professionals in repairing your iPhones, iPads and MacBooks back to life. Read on to know the reasons why we’re trusting these guys with our prized Apple possessions.
Love Your iPhone? Here's Why You Should Head To Rapid Repair For All Phone Woes!
Old Or New, They Know It All
Be it the oldest or the newest models of your iPhones, iPads and Macbooks, they’ve got the know how to handle it all!
Free Pick-up & Drop
Rapid Repair ensures that they make things as easy for you as can be, by providing a free pick-up and drop service across Delhi-NCR as per your time and convenience.
Same Day Repair
Most repairs are done on the same day, within a few hours, ensuring that you endure minimal inconvenience. Isn’t that just fab?
A Standby Device
What’s great about Rapid Repair is that they care to make life easy for you, which is why they don’t leave you stranded without a device when you give yours for repair. They ensure that they provide you with a stand-by device of the same model (iPhone to iPhone users and OnePlus to OnePlus users) saving you from the trouble of trying to adapt to something you’re not used to.
Genuine Parts
You can trust that Rapid Repair would give your devices quality upkeep, with genuine parts that are sourced from one of the largest OEM spare parts suppliers in the world, who are based out of the US and known as mobile defenders.
Lifetime Warranty
….And you guessed right, it doesn’t end there, Rapid Repair makes sure that they give you good service and a lifetime warranty for all the devices that you get repaired from them.
So, this festive season, get all your overdue phone and laptop repair work taken care of, because guess what?! They have some fantastic offers in store for you. If not, the next time one of your Apple or OnePlus devices goes through something tragic, don’t worry and immediately reach out to Rapid Repair because when it comes to your devices, you deserve nothing but the best! If you live in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad or Faridabad, this is the repair store to go to.
