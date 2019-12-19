Raw Mango's Fabulous New Store Is An Ode To Delhi's Heritage

Renowned designer, Sanjay Garg, has recently launched his second Raw Mango store in Delhi and to say that we've suddenly run out of adjectives for this jaw-dropping beauty, would be as close to the truth as possible.

Designed by Raw Mango's in-house team, the store features historical and heritage pieces from across India and everything comes together beautifully to reflect Delhi's local culture and India's rich diversity.

Housed in a 4,750 square feet space in Lodhi Colony Market, the store has a sprawling courtyard that leaves you mesmerised with its bougainvillea trees, majestic white walls, antique sculptures, and wooden furniture. Inside, the garments and saris are kept in classic closed, glass and voile cupboards, and the six antique teak doors at the centre of the sari room lend an old-worldly charm to the place.

You'll find a sea of handloom saris, lehengas, and bridal wear at the store. Do also check out Raw Mango's latest 'Radha' collection while you're there.

Prices: Starting at INR 15,000 and can go up to 1 lakh as well.