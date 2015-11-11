In the frigid temperatures we’re expecting soon, the only thing better than having a hot meal is barbeque-ing your favourite meats and veggies. Invite a few close friends, put on some old-school tunes and grill away! Here’s a list of places to get the raw {and sometimes marinated} material from.
Grills Galore: Score Meat for Your Next BBQ Party
Zappfresh
Organic eggs, chicken, mutton, pork, sausages, ham and meatballs; when it comes to raw meat and meat products, Zappfresh has it all. And it promises to deliver the freshest fare to your doorstep {within 90 minutes}.
Where: Delivery only. Order online here.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Kallu Meat Shop
One of the oldest establishments in Hauz Khas market, their raw meat and meat products rank very high on the quality scale. They have most of our basic types of meats, cold-cuts and even semi-cooked pieces that just need a little time on the fire.
La Carne Cuts
This European-inspired brand has a range of meats that far outrank any domestic brand. Their range includes cold-cuts, naturally smoked hams, cured sausages- and these are just the tip of the iceberg. This brand is definitely worth checking out if you’re looking to try a different flavour or two.
Where: Le Marche and Modern Bazaar
Oberoi Patisserie & Delicatessen
Offering high quality products like home-made pastas, fresh breads and imported meats, the Oberoi Patisserie is sure to bring only the best to their table for you to sample and take home.
Find out more here.
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
French Farms
Roger Langbour’s organic farm houses ducks, quail, chicken, and turkey, as well as pig and fowl. You can either call up the farm or make the trip; it’s far, but worth the effort.
Find out more here.
INA Market
The food market at INA is one of the best places to purchase fresh meats. There is an extensive variety and it’s probably the best quality. The best part? You can pick up other supplements for your meal that you ordinarily wouldn’t find in any other market.
Find out more here.
M.I. Meat Shop
For your kebab cravings, head to this meat supplier. They’ve got succulent selections perfect for a cold winter evening.
Where: Meherchand Market, Lodhi Colony
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium
Contact: 011 46259791
Modern Bazaar
Modern Bazaar has an entire section dedicated to just meat and delicatessen. Choose from a variety of chicken, mutton and seafood, marinated in delicious spices.
For regular updates, follow them on Facebook here.
Comments (0)