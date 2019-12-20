Forget Old Flames & Re-Unite With Your Hobbies On These Outstation Trips

United by their love for travel, Arunima Girotra and Manika Trehan had an epiphany on the dinner table. They realised that people weren’t connecting with their hobbies anymore and what better way to get them to meet again than by a beautiful lake or a soothing beach?

So the idea of fusing travel with hobbies took shape and TravelTroovel was born. The central idea behind these offbeat trips is to let people explore their hidden talent and meet like-minded bookworms/music-lovers/beach bums along the way. Also, by the time you head home, the organisers hope that you’ll finally feel pepped enough to not take your hobbies for granted ever again.