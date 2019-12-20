Forget Old Flames & Re-Unite With Your Hobbies On These Outstation Trips

TravelTroovel, a new travel company is now organising interest-based vacations. Every trip has a theme such as books, art, theatre or beaches and you get to meet like-minded people along with rekindling your love for long-lost hobbies {remember the ones you left behind as you rose up the corporate ladder?}.
Two's Company
United by their love for travel, Arunima Girotra and Manika Trehan had an epiphany on the dinner table. They realised that people weren’t connecting with their hobbies anymore and what better way to get them to meet again than by a beautiful lake or a soothing beach?
So the idea of fusing travel with hobbies took shape and TravelTroovel was born. The central idea behind these offbeat trips is to let people explore their hidden talent and meet like-minded bookworms/music-lovers/beach bums along the way. Also, by the time you head home, the organisers hope that you’ll finally feel pepped enough to not take your hobbies for granted ever again.
Met Your Love Interest Recently?
Most popular interests have a curated trip wound exclusively around them {unless your only hobby is coming late or sleeping}. The upcoming one {April 29-May 1} themed around theatre is called Kitne Aadmi The. The itinerary comes scene-wise and includes improvisation sessions, scripting and writing and character-building between all the chilling and hearty meals of course. Just don’t take the angry young man character too far and you might even find a person who dreams of starting the same collaborative theatre group as you. The joys really are endless.
Other yummy holidays they’ve organised: A storytellers’ trip to Landour, a love affair with music in Guhagar, a Beach pe Beats at the Konkan coast and an arty affair in the hills. Get the drift already?
