Upon recommendations from you, the reader, we’ve actually tried out quite a few places you guys told us about in your Facebook comments, and we’ve decided that there’s way too many good momo places in town.
#LBBReadersRecommend: Your Favourite Momo In Town
Hunger Strike
Tandoori Momo go-to place henceforth. We could actually taste the tandoori zest. Crispy where they need to be, and soft where they don’t. There’s a huge crowd here post 5pm, do keep that in mind as it might be a while till you get served, which means you’re already late to place an order for a plate of momo you want.
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Rigo
Devil Momo that’s devilishly good.If you can find the place in the maze that Majnu Ka Tila is. However, it was the best ambience you could ask for at MKT, that’s for sure. You’ll enjoy a date here.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Chalte Phirte
Mozzarella Cheese is a variant you can get with any type of momo, like fried or Tandoori Afghani. We reckon they’re all worth a try, because we loved the Tandoori Afghani {unless you get distracted by other places on the way there – Kamla Nagar does that to you}.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Molecule Air Bar
I personally find the prospect of shelling out too much money for street food rather daunting, but if you’re the kind who won’t wear a shoe because it doesn’t cost about half a million, this place is for you. Tandoori momo on point, served with the dip that packs a massive punch.
- Price for two: ₹ 2800
Momo’s Point
Columbus had an easier time stumbling upon the American subcontinent than you will finding this place. When it was finally discovered, though, America rapidly rose to create a lasting impression on the world, and so will Momo’s point, with their Masala Pork Momo.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
KC
When we rise to power, it shall legally be justified to punch people if they claim to be momo lovers, and haven’t heard of KC. The Chicken Malai Momo shall tease your tastebuds hard, then you’ll bite into the Achari momos, which will make you question your existence up till this point.
PS: No real seating, and a bit of a wait due to the crowd.
- Price for two: ₹ 450
