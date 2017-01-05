#LBBReadersRecommend: Your Favourite Momo In Town

img-gallery-featured

Upon recommendations from you, the reader, we’ve actually tried out quite a few places you guys told us about in your Facebook comments, and we’ve decided that there’s way too many good momo places in town.

Hunger Strike

Tandoori Momo go-to place henceforth. We could actually taste the tandoori zest. Crispy where they need to be, and soft where they don’t. There’s a huge crowd here post 5pm, do keep that in mind as it might be a while till you get served, which means you’re already late to place an order for a plate of momo you want.

Fast Food Restaurants

Hunger Strike

4.2

C-9, Main Market, Amar Colony, Lajpat Nagar 4, New Delhi

image-map-default

Rigo

Devil Momo that’s devilishly good.If you can find the place in the maze that Majnu Ka Tila is. However, it was the best ambience you could ask for at MKT, that’s for sure. You’ll enjoy a date here.

Casual Dining

Himalaya Restaurant

House 26, New Tibetan Camp, Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi

image-map-default

Chalte Phirte

Mozzarella Cheese is a variant you can get with any type of momo, like fried or Tandoori Afghani. We reckon they’re all worth a try, because we loved the Tandoori Afghani {unless you get distracted by other places on the way there – Kamla Nagar does that to you}.

Fast Food Restaurants

Chalte Firte Momos & Special

Aggarwal Plaza, Shop 23 & 24, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Molecule Air Bar

I personally find the prospect of shelling out too much money for street food rather daunting, but if you’re the kind who won’t wear a shoe because it doesn’t cost about half a million, this place is for you. Tandoori momo on point, served with the dip that packs a massive punch.

Bars

Molecule Air Bar

4.1

SCO 53, 4th Floor, Sector 29, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Momo’s Point

Columbus had an easier time stumbling upon the American subcontinent than you will finding this place. When it was finally discovered, though, America rapidly rose to create a lasting impression on the world, and so will Momo’s point, with their Masala Pork Momo.

Fast Food Restaurants

Momo's Point

4.2

27-UB, Bungalow Road, Jawahar Nagar, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default

KC

When we rise to power, it shall legally be justified to punch people if they claim to be momo lovers, and haven’t heard of KC. The Chicken Malai Momo shall tease your tastebuds hard, then you’ll bite into the Achari momos, which will make you question your existence up till this point.

PS: No real seating, and a bit of a wait due to the crowd.

Delivery Services

KC Restaurant

4.2

Opp. Relaxo Showroom, Ramphal Chowk, Sector 7, Dwarka, New Delhi

image-map-default