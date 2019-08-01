Cute Little Reading Corners & Amazing Delicacies At The Reader's Cafe

Tucked in a sprawling open-air mall in East Delhi, is Reader's Cafe. Everything about this Cafe is delightful, right from the pencil-shaped door handles and ceiling decor to the ropes used to give the interiors a rugged look. Space reminds you of old cottages and the wood goes well with the classic library and Cafe look. There are broadly two sections here, a serious reading corner and a Cafe. We walked in with pretty low expectations for food but boy were we dumbfounded. The food is amazing and so are the drinks. The menu has a variety of options from Pizzas to Falafel. We are a fan of their battered fish which is served in easy to have sticks dipped in mayo and jalapeño sauce. Also, the ginger lemonade was delish. There are quite a few dessert options too and most looked delicious. The cherry on the top, however, is the reading section. Neatly tucked books on Wall-mounted shelves, the book selection is a good mix of classics, thrillers and fiction. A few biographies are thrown in too. It can be a good 'date with a book' kinda place. We know there's a bibliophile in you somewhere, so go there and find that book lover. Once you make friends with books you won't ever feel lonely again. We're told that this Cafe also serves as a Coworking space so if you are in this part of Delhi NCR and want a comfortable space nestled amidst rows of books, then this Cafe is perfect for you. One Cafe can serve so many purposes. Ain't that enough. Can't wait to discover much.