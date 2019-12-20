Ready To Binge? This Pop Up Restaurant Is A Foodies Delight!

What struck me first about Table stories is the grandeur of the space. As I climbed down the gigantic stairs and descended into a dimly lit hall with a beautiful table adorned with candles and flowers, I was pretty impressed by IAH bar, to say the least! It automatically stood apart from the various clubs and restaurants of the city through its decor, music and just the entire vibe of the place. What caught my attention was that this pop-up restaurant is not just here to serve impeccable food but to also let the diners interact with world-renowned chefs during their gastronomical experience! With chefs like Kunal Kapoor and Atul Kochhar to name a few, buckle up for a culinary experience like never before. What caught my eye was the Gujarati Farsa by chef Himanshu Saini which consisted of Khandvi ice-cream, papaya chutney and Fafda crisp,( a combination I've never heard of let alone eaten before) but something to look forward to! Their big sell had to be the Mutton Deomali by Chef Amninder Sandhu which had the bamboo smoked mutton with Jasmine rice(I just could not stop eating!) and the Meetha Bhaat Risotto by Chef by Himanshu Saini which consisted of coconut and jaggery kheer with coconut ice cream, fresh truffles with a slight hint of Bailey's which was the perfect way to end a meal! From their phenomenal food to their yum wines, everything served on the table was a big hit, nothing was a miss!