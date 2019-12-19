Ready To Head Out Of Town For A Leisurely Brunch? Drive to ‘Under The Neem’

Under The Neem, where we spent an awesome afternoon gorging on delicious organic food. Nested in Karma Lakelands on NH-8, just after the toll gate this new eatery is only four months old and is already going great guns. Lovely ambience, flute player playing Bollywood numbers, potter’s wheel, art corner for kids, a beautiful swing under the Neem Tree for clicking selfies and much much more. A complete family experience and a must do if you are okay with driving down little outside Gurgaon. Most of their dishes are made using their organic garden produce like the beetroot croquettes, salads, etc. The owners will ensure you have a lovely time, a cosy brunch ‘Under The Neem’.