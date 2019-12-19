Reena Restaurant for Budget Chinjabi and North Indian in Noida

Reena Restaurant has been in Noida for over a decade and a half now. Located in the first gully of Atta Market, the interiors will remind you of the air-conditioned sections of highway dhabas.

Serving north Indian, south Indian and Chinese food, the restaurant has simple bench-style attached seats and tables. While the decor isn’t great {tube-lit ambience}, the quick service and extremely tasty food, which is light on the pocket, makes up for it. From families to hungry bachelors and PG inhabitants, this place is frequented by one and all.

We’ve also seen packets of food being prepared for parties. Recently, they’ve also started home-delivery for the nearby Sectors 17, 19 and 27.

We recommend the Sweet Corn Soup {both veg and chicken are yum!}, Masala Dosa, chicken chow mein and Egg Fried Rice. The thalis are also a popular item, along with the filter coffee .