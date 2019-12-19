Spring Rolls, Masala Dosa and Chicken chow mein
Reena Restaurant for Budget Chinjabi and North Indian in Noida
Must Eat
Must Drink
Filter coffee
What we loved
Reena Restaurant has been in Noida for over a decade and a half now. Located in the first gully of Atta Market, the interiors will remind you of the air-conditioned sections of highway dhabas.
Serving north Indian, south Indian and Chinese food, the restaurant has simple bench-style attached seats and tables. While the decor isn’t great {tube-lit ambience}, the quick service and extremely tasty food, which is light on the pocket, makes up for it. From families to hungry bachelors and PG inhabitants, this place is frequented by one and all.
We’ve also seen packets of food being prepared for parties. Recently, they’ve also started home-delivery for the nearby Sectors 17, 19 and 27.
We recommend the Sweet Corn Soup {both veg and chicken are yum!}, Masala Dosa, chicken chow mein and Egg Fried Rice. The thalis are also a popular item, along with the filter coffee .
What didn’t impress us
The restaurant tends to get hot and stuffy, especially downstairs, during summers. Navigating gullys and uneven roads with potholes and speed-breakers to finally reach the restaurant can also be a tad annoying.
What is the best time to visit?
Evenings are a good time to visit; avoid Sunday evenings though; the place is usually jam-packed!
#LBBTip
At the billing counter which is right at the entrance, there are lots of South Indian snacks like murukku, and other namkeen items. We’ve heard good things about their pickles too!
Where: Dharam Market, Behind Sab Mall, Atta Market, Sector 27, Noida
Timings: 11.30am – 3.30pm; 6.30pm – 11pm
Contact: 0120 2533506
