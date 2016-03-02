It's All About That Brass at Regalia Jewellery House

A quick look-through at Regalia had us reminiscing about Amrapali; think sleek, edgy designs in matte gold embellished with stones of all colours. They’ve got dainty chandelier earrings, chunky studs, sleek straight lines and even a small cluster of traditional wares including jhumkas and the like.

The jewellery store has its roots in Mumbai and Jaipur, which is where all the designing and manufacturing magic happens.