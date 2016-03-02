Regalia Jewellery House is a relatively spacious store in Dariba Kalan {Chandni Chowk} selling a range of jewellery in brass and silver. Their designs are versatile, and can be paired with both western and Indian wear.
It's All About That Brass at Regalia Jewellery House
Shiny Happy Baubles
A quick look-through at Regalia had us reminiscing about Amrapali; think sleek, edgy designs in matte gold embellished with stones of all colours. They’ve got dainty chandelier earrings, chunky studs, sleek straight lines and even a small cluster of traditional wares including jhumkas and the like.
The jewellery store has its roots in Mumbai and Jaipur, which is where all the designing and manufacturing magic happens.
Silver Linings
The brass trinkets won us over with their understated sheen. But if you’re looking for something more precious, head over to the shelves behind the counter which is where all the silver lies. However, for silver at bargain prices, we’d suggest scouting some of the other silver shops in Chandni Chowk.
Regalia can do basic customising, such as changing a stone to one of another colour, but if you’re looking to get a completely new design, they’ll do it only for larger, bulk orders.
Where: S 12, Dariba Kalan
Nearest Metro Station: Chandni Chowk
Contact: 011 45092974, 011 39901728
Price: Starting at INR 450 for a pair of brass earrings
