Roshan Tailors, a tiny shop in GK, Delhi is full of elegant wedding outfits. They have some spectacular outfits which you can even get on rent or get it stitched from them. They have the trendiest collection and the best thing is you can get customized stitching. So this festive season let Roshan tailor do the magic.
Rent Your Ethnic Attire From This Tiny Shop In Gk!
Tailors
- Upwards: ₹ 500
- Nearest Metro Station: KAILASH COLONY
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Tailors
- Upwards: ₹ 500
- Nearest Metro Station: KAILASH COLONY
Comments (0)