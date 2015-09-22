Resort to Some Fun This Weekend Around Delhi

Looking for a quick vacation? We say sign up for a weekend away at one of these places. With fun activities, panoramic views and the best in hospitality, this is definitely not your last resort.

Neemrana Fort Palace

One of the quickest resorts near Delhi, Neemrana is super convenient for when you just want a weekend away from everything. The 15th century hotel boasts of hanging gardens, two swimming pools, an Ayurvedic spa, and India’s first zip-line. If you’re planning a romantic weekend vacay with your SO, this is the ideal destination.

Where: 122nd Milestone, Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Village Neemrana, Alwar, Rajasthan

Contact: 01494 246007

Driving Time: 2-3 hours

122nd Milestone, Delhi - Jaipur Highway, Distt. Alwar, Neemrana, Rajasthan

Also called the Corbett Wilderness, this resort has been landscaped with forest foliage and grass to provide an extended space for wildlife; you also get a stellar view of the jungle from the room balconies. If you find yourself idle, consider taking a stroll to the family sports room, go horse-back riding, get an invigorating massage at the Aarogyam Spa or simply lounge by the pool around the bonfire, under the starlit sky in winter.

Where: The Corbett Wilderness, Vill- Sawaldeh PO Semalkhaliya, Jim Corbett National Park, Ramnagar Nainital, Uttarakhand

Contact: +91 7088600021, +91 7088600024

Driving Time: 5-6 hours

4.5

P.O. Semalkhaliya, Ramnagar, Distt. Nainital, Sawaldeh, Uttarakhand

This resort’s right on the outskirts of the city and won’t take you more than an hour to reach. One of the finest luxury resorts around, the rooms at Dusit feature contemporary furnishings, the latest technology and panoramic views of lush landscaped gardens, along with hot tubs in the room and the option of stepping into the pool right from your room door. Ideal for a couple getaway.

Where: NH8, Samalkha, Delhi

Contact: 011 33552211

Driving Time: 45 minutes {approx.}

4.5

D Block, NH 8, Samalkha, New Delhi

Suryagarh is an old world-style hotel in Rajasthan, better-known as the gateway to the Thar Desert. Choose your temporary home from an option of havelis, suites and rooms. If you do end up setting camp here, may we suggest indulging in the Thar Dinner at least once?

Where: Suryagarh Kahala Phata, Sam Road, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

Contact: +91 7827151151

Driving Time: 13 hours {approx.}; Nearest airport is Jodhpur

4.5

Kahala Phata, Sam Road, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

This one’s just 25 minutes away from the main city of Gurgaon and is popular amongst corporate folk who are looking for an offsite as they have a number of team building activities {spider web, Burma Bridge, trust fall, nature walks etc}. It is also a popular spot for families who just want to enjoy nature; the resort sits on the foothills of the Aravalli Hills that basks on the edge of the Damdama Lake.

Where: Damdama Village, Near Damdama Lake, Damdama Sohna Road, Gurgaon, Haryana

Contact: 0124 4382565

Driving Time: 1-2 hours

4.0

Near Damdama Lake, Damdama Village, Abhepur, Haryana

This is a 250-year-old Nanak Shahi haveli that served as a guesthouse for eminent personages during the 19th century. Known for its Ayurveda and universal therapies, spa treatments include yoga, meditation; or try the organic cuisines at Svaasa. They arrange for excursions around the city and to Wagah Border.

Where: 47 A, The Mall, Amritsar

Contact: 011 46035500, 1800 1022333 {toll-free number}

Driving Time:  7 hours {approx.}

4.3

47-A, The Mall Road, Amritsar, Punjab

Originally an 18th century abode of royals, the Mud Fort has opened its doors for us plebes, and we are awed. The banks of the Brijghat {about 25 kms away} are the perfect spot for a bit of picnicking and family time. The mango orchards nearby are open for bullock cart rides. Tip: They also arrange village and farm visits.

Where: Village Kuchesar Fort, Distt Bulandshahar, Kuchesar, Uttar Pradesh

Contact: +91 9568336556

Driving Time: 2-3 hours

Kuchesar, Uttar Pradesh

If you’re looking to get away from the chaos which comes with city life, Innisfree may just be the place for you. Experience solitude at their pristine farming and forest estate, breathtaking views of the sunrise and sunset, views of snow-capped peaks on clear days and a chance to be part of the family’s royal Kumaoni and Burmese heritage.

Where: 92/1, Pritam Road, Dalanwala, Dehradun, Uttarakhand

Driving Time: 6-7 hours

92/1, Pritam Road, Dalanwala, Dehradun, Uttarakhand

Built in the late 19th century by Thakur of Raipur, Lakshman Singh Ji, as a hunting lodge for noble families and British emissaries, Lakshman Sagar comprises 12 mud and stone cottages. The interiors are brightly-decorated {we’re loving the bright pink curtains}. Each room opens up into a private splash pool with a gorgeous view of the landscape. What’s more, there are small reminders of the rustic, village life in the form of belans, mathinis {butter churners}, jaalebi patal {wok} and more.

Where: Raipur Road, Near Haripur Railway Station, Dist Pali, Raipur, Rajasthan

Contact: 011 26494531

Driving Time: 8-9 hours

4.3

Raipur Road, Raipur, Distt.Pali, Rajasthan

