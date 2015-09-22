Resort to Some Fun This Weekend Around Delhi

Also called the Corbett Wilderness, this resort has been landscaped with forest foliage and grass to provide an extended space for wildlife; you also get a stellar view of the jungle from the room balconies. If you find yourself idle, consider taking a stroll to the family sports room, go horse-back riding, get an invigorating massage at the Aarogyam Spa or simply lounge by the pool around the bonfire, under the starlit sky in winter.
Where: The Corbett Wilderness, Vill- Sawaldeh PO Semalkhaliya, Jim Corbett National Park, Ramnagar Nainital, Uttarakhand
Contact: +91 7088600021, +91 7088600024
Driving Time: 5-6 hours
