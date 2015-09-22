Resort to Some Fun This Weekend Around Delhi

This one’s just 25 minutes away from the main city of Gurgaon and is popular amongst corporate folk who are looking for an offsite as they have a number of team building activities {spider web, Burma Bridge, trust fall, nature walks etc}. It is also a popular spot for families who just want to enjoy nature; the resort sits on the foothills of the Aravalli Hills that basks on the edge of the Damdama Lake.

Where: Damdama Village, Near Damdama Lake, Damdama Sohna Road, Gurgaon, Haryana

Contact: 0124 4382565

Driving Time: 1-2 hours

