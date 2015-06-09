Sometimes all you really need is a dose of pampering {read massages, steam, long leisurely baths}. While the city has no dearth of spa services, we’re telling you to take it to the next level. Picture lying down with the majestic Himalayas around you, while your back gets kneaded and treated with the most relaxing, fragrant oils. We present to you this, and many more options for your next spa-cation.
For the Uber overworked, 9 Spacation Destinations That'll Hit Every Spot
Ananda-In The Himalayas
Easily accessible from Delhi {under three hours if you fly in to Dehradun}, Ananda is one of those places you’ll never want to go home from. They offer different packages depending on what you need, and all packages are inclusive of meals, treatments and consultations. Think of them as a spa, where the hotel is incidental. As for philosophy and diet, they follow Ayurveda, but also offer a host of international treatments. The ultimate luxury wellness destination, they do serve alcohol, red meat, and allow you to smoke; they’re more about the if you’re investing in the experience, you should know better than to deviate.
Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa
Tucked way in the Himalayas in Gulmarg, 8825 feet above sea level, Khyber Spa is surrounded by meadows and a panoramic view of the mountains {yes you can take in the view from the bay windows while you’re getting kneaded}. Run by l’Occitaine, the spa, of course, uses l’Occitaine products for treatments, in combination with fresh Himalayan water and seasonal flora, keeping in mind your requirements and preferences, thus creating a bespoke recipe on the spot. Opt for a rejuvenating facial, aroma therapy massage, sun stone therapy or a gool ol’ body scrub. The lemon body balm massage is their signature.
Cedar Spa by l’Occitaine
An 8 hour drive from Delhi lies another l’Occitaine spa; this one’s at the JW Mariott Mussoorie Walnut Grove. The treatments here are inspired by Mussoorie’s cedar trees, in combination with l’Occitaine. Go for the signature cedarwood body massage {cedarwood oil + aromachologie neutral oil}. If you’re looking for something specific, check their technical body treatments. They also do a great body wrap with shea butter from Burkina Faso.
Divya Ayurvedic Spa
What better place for a vigorous Ayurvedic massage than Kerala? The Divya Ayurvedic Spa at The Leela Kempinski Beach Resort in Kovalam is the perfect retreat for when you want to abscond from stressful Delhi city life. Spread over 8000 sq ft, the Divya Spa comprises 8 rooms, where trained practitioners are dedicated to your well-being; using centuries-old Ayurveda knowledge to cater to ailments, both mental and physical. Check into the Leela Kempinski for a few days and come back as good as new.
Ganga Thai Spa, Jaipur
Established only 5 years ago in January 2010, Ganga Thai Spa offers a variety of treatments including the Ganga Elixir {a hydrating, exfoliating, contouring massage including scrubs and a hot mild soak}, Classical Abhyanga, Gold Signature Spa {using gold serum and fresh juice, Spring of Indonesia etc}. Their basic ideology is to combine the ancient wisdom of wellness with contemporary techniques to create spa therapies that will send you into a deep state of relaxation. Just 5 hours away from Delhi, this is a spacation you can plan for over the weekend.
Tamaya Spa, Jaypee Greens Noida
On the fringes of Noida sits the sixty-acre pristine property that is Jaypee Greens, with their world- class spa Tamaya. They’ve got a host of wellness and Ayurvedic specialists who will provide you with exclusive programs aiming at holistic rejuvenation. Look into their Sea Soul Candle Signature Massage, which promises an invigorating massage with a therapeutic environment that’s created by their Sea Soul Candle. They promise its aroma will do you wonders.
Heavenly Spa by Westin
The spa at the Westin Sohna Resort believes in attending to each sense individually to restore harmony in mind, body and soul. Their meditation pyramid, which they call Peace, sits in the middle of the spa, surrounded by water on all sides. They encourage this for cutting yourself off completely and truly connecting with your inner self. A lot of their services interact with nature, even if it’s just by way of getting fresh air. Case in point: their outdoor yoga room enjoys the presence of a water body and lush greenery.
Rasayana Spa, Kanatal Resort & Spa
Employing the age old science of Ayurveda, Rasayana Spa looks to rejuvenate you and restore your youth and longevity {of the spirit, if not the body}. They have a range of wraps that relax and moisturize the skin, increase blood circulation and skin elasticity. We recommend the Rasayana Indulgence Cocoon Wrap, which entails a chocolate truffle mask. Rich in antioxidants, it’ll combat any dry or ageing skin you have and leave you feeling like you’ve been reborn.
Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort
Staying true to their surroundings, Moksha formulates all their spa recipes from natural ingredients. Skin food, if you please, which is applied to detoxify the skin {it’s good enough to eat, as they put it}. Their signature set of treatments is 3 hours long, called the Moksha Signature Journey. It starts with a scrub made of Indian powdered spices, the texture and fragrance of which restores the smoothness of your skin. They also employ a variety of herbal tea soaks as well a hot herbal salt clay pot compress. LBB Tip: They have packages especially crafted for a couple; bookmark them for a romantic getaway!
