No More Paper Waste! Write, Erase & Rewrite On These Immortal Notebooks

Bhasadh is an online store that has come up with a really cool concept of selling Immortal Notebooks (as they call it!). Why immortal? Because you can write, erase, and then re-write again on these.

Bhasadh's notebooks come along with a Staedtler pen and a poly micron cloth that help you write, erase, and repeat with ease without having to worry about spoiling the paper. The pages are quite similar to a whiteboard which would help you erase the content, once written. You only have to slightly wet the cloth, wipe, and you can start with a clean slate again. With this, the brand aims to reduce paper wastage.

These notebooks come in fun designs that we absolutely love! Also, let us tell you that this shopping portal not only sells notebooks but also has a great variety of bookmarks, badges, pens, and posters, all priced reasonably. Their reusable notebooks are priced at INR 299, regular notebooks at INR 99, and bookmarks at just INR 10.

So, if you are someone who loves hoarding stationery and believes that it's always a great investment (we do!) then, check out their website already.