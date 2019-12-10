Ricos: A Go-To Cafe For Some Amazing Quick Bites In Hudson Lane

Hudson lane is full of cafes yet Ricos has made it to our favorite go-to places when around north campus. It is not just about the food, but the ambience is equally appealing. The moment you enter the cafe, it makes you forget about the hustle and bustle of Hudson lane, the traffic noise is immediately cut down by the catchy millennial favourites. The service is quick and hence gets 4 stars for that. We ordered: Club Salad, Tripple Berry Waffle, Chicken Tenders, Falafel Roll, Berry Mix Lemonade, Jamaican Jerk Chicken. Coming to the food, well the chef does know his flavours dearly, and the quantity is not great but decent. There are zero compromises on the quality. It is a place that gives good service, yet it is slightly heavier on the pockets. To be true, it is a great place to be if you want to treat yourself at the beginning of the month, but surely not recommended for the Broke-end-month-period. All in all, it is a must-visit place.