Ride Through India Gate, The President's House & More Spots At This Delhi By Cycle Tour- Wednesday

img-gallery-featured

The Raj Tour - Delhi By Cycle

₹ 1850 upwards

Wed | 25 Dec, 2019

6:30 AM - 11:00 AM

twotone-location_on-24px
Delhi By Cycle Meeting Point

Address: MCD Parking, Turkman Gate, Asif Ali Road, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

image-map-default

What's Happening?

The Raj tour is a truly breathtaking ride down Delhi’s most recent history. Starting from the narrow labyrinthine backlanes of Old Delhi, passing through quaint old ‘socialist-style’ quarters of government employees and almost magically landing in the midst of a spectacular view of the Presidential Palace and India Gate encircled by spotless clean, tree-lined wide roads – this New Delhi cycle tour called Raj Tour is a very stimulating and comprehensive catalogue of the lives of people who make this great capital today.

How’s the venue?

Delhi By Cycle Meeting Point is the departure location and Delite Cinema in Old Delhi is the return location.

Make a note

INCLUDED

Well maintained comfortable city bicyclesTwo

English/Hindi speaking guides

 Chai (traditional Indian tea) & biscuitsA bottle of mineral waterBreakfast at famous Karim’s restaurant

Helmets (optional, on request)

 Baby seat (optional, on request)

Service tax of 9%


NOT INCLUDED

Transport to and from HotelGratuity (Optional)

Any Personal Expenses

Anything not mentioned in Cost Included

Price

₹1850 upwards
The Raj Tour - Delhi By Cycle

17 people interested

The Raj Tour - Delhi By Cycle

₹ 1850 upwards

Wed | 25 Dec, 2019

6:30 AM - 11:00 AM

twotone-location_on-24px
Delhi By Cycle Meeting Point

Address: MCD Parking, Turkman Gate, Asif Ali Road, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

image-map-default