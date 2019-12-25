The Raj tour is a truly breathtaking ride down Delhi’s most recent history. Starting from the narrow labyrinthine backlanes of Old Delhi, passing through quaint old ‘socialist-style’ quarters of government employees and almost magically landing in the midst of a spectacular view of the Presidential Palace and India Gate encircled by spotless clean, tree-lined wide roads – this New Delhi cycle tour called Raj Tour is a very stimulating and comprehensive catalogue of the lives of people who make this great capital today.
Ride Through India Gate, The President's House & More Spots At This Delhi By Cycle Tour- Wednesday
Delhi By Cycle Meeting Point is the departure location and Delite Cinema in Old Delhi is the return location.
Well maintained comfortable city bicyclesTwo
English/Hindi speaking guides
Chai (traditional Indian tea) & biscuitsA bottle of mineral waterBreakfast at famous Karim’s restaurant
Helmets (optional, on request)
Baby seat (optional, on request)
Service tax of 9%
Transport to and from HotelGratuity (Optional)
Any Personal Expenses
Anything not mentioned in Cost Included
₹1850 upwards
