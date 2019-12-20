Rimple And Harpreet Narula Can Make Your Dream Wedding Outfit

Rimple and Harpreet Narula will make sure that you wear your dream outfit on your big day. Take Rimple's help and you are in the right hands! You can tell her what you want {she's more than happy to customise literally everything} or pick from the hundreds of options that are available at the store. I decided to pick a design from her look book, changed the outfit colour to red, added a few peacocks on the existing design and a beautiful outfit was on its way! For the blouse, we worked right from scratch. We mixed and matched designs from the blouses available at the store and we were sure the blouse would be a stunner and indeed it was. She even recommends accessories and draping ideas for the dupatta {I picked a belt and it looked fab}.