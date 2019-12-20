Ditch Manali: Take Your Gang To This Budget Riverside Homestay Instead

We’re digging this unpretentious place in Gushaini, which is cut off from commercialisation. It’s got a dining hall—an odd protrusion from the house which lets us eat all our meals facing the mountains, wherever we look. This is, of course, if you need a change from the lawn, where you’re probably going to laze around. The staff’s happy to cook for you for an extra charge, or you can always have someone from the group taking turns. On the other hand, if you’re an active camper, you can cook your own meals, too.

Need another compelling reason to book this place? Let it be the proximity to the river, and the sight of the mountains. Really.