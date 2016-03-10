On the Road Again: 5 Road Trip Destinations We Love

The ancient town of Neemrana is one of the most popular picks among Delhi peeps. We love the Neemrana Fort Palace and Neemrana Hill Fort – Kesroli. We highly recommend staying at either property.

The Fort Palace is a heritage property located in a quaint little village, and they’ve done a brilliant job of restoring the fort. The rooms are simple, yet beautiful, and it has a massive swimming pool as well as a spa to unwind at. The Hill Fort is located on a hillock and while this resort isn’t as big as its Fort Palace counterpart, it’s more classic and earthy.

Where: Alwar, Rajasthan

Driving Time: About 3-5 hours, including breaks