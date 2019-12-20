Rock That Bob: Looks Salon At Unity One Mall For A Fresh Cut

Everywhere I went, I was confronted with hair stylists suggesting the run-of-the-mill styles. I’d kind of had it with the usual looks and was looking for a refreshing makeover. My search ended at the Facebook page of Looks Unisex Salon {Unity Mall, Janakpuri}, where hairstylist Farhan Irfani had put up photos of some amazing bobs he’d dne. This sealed the deal for me.
Hey There, Bob!
This salon is perfect for anyone who wants a pixie or a classic bob within a small budget. If you’re not hoping to play it safe with layers or steps, walk into this one to be surprised.
Look Out For Farhan
Going by the Facebook posts, I made sure I booked an appointment with him and only him. And indeed, it was a great choice. He was patient in trying to understand what I really wanted and showed me enough references so I could zero in on the exact style.
His suggestions were helpful and I walked out with a gorgeous pixie bob!
No One Oversteps The Budget Here
West Delhi can often be intimidating with an overwhelming variety of salons, each more expensive and luxurious than the other. But sometimes, all you want is quality over frills. This is where Looks scores. I paid INR 710 {all inclusive}.
P.S. Farhan does pretty funky men’s haircuts as well.
#LBBTip
Book an appointment because Farhan’s the only guy specialising in bobs and experimental cuts around.
