Drop By Rohini's Sector 7 Market For Cool Crop Tops, Ethnic Wear & Jewellery

The Sector 7 Rohini market (AKA Sai Baba Market) is full of shops where you can find cool cotton bottom-wear, kurtas, dresses, lehengas with blouses, costume jewellery, bags and footwear.

So, we've curated a list for you to go through and make shopping at this market a less daunting task. Go on, read through.

Saachi By Shuchi

This boutique is where you need to head if you have ideas about the kind of clothes you want to wear and would like to have that very same design recreated. Shuchi, the designer and owner, will replicate the design effortlessly. Plus, she also has unique designs of her own that you can check out.

You can find kurtas and basics here for INR 1,000 and above. 

Clothing Stores

Sachi By Shuchi

Pocket D-12/6, Sector 7, Rohini, New Delhi

Newrie London

Newrie London is a basically a local brand from Coimbatore, and they mostly retail in bottom wear. You can find leggings in almost every colour, pin-striped palazzos (which we loved), and some basic t-shirts as well!

Their t-shirts are priced at around INR 350, and bottom wear is around INR 1,000. 

Clothing Stores

Newrie London

2.0

Pocket 23, Sector 7, Rohini, New Delhi

Guru Ji Cotton Corner

This little corner shop retails in cotton kurtas, palazzos and skirts that are mostly tie-dyed and are imported from Jaipur. So, if you're into wearing cotton, tie-dyed clothes, then this place should definitely be your go-to. They retail their garments for around INR 800 and above. 

Clothing Stores

Guru Ji Cotton Corner

4.1

Pocket D-12/60, Sector 7, Rohini, New Delhi

Selection Point

This is a nice shop if you're looking to buy dressier tops or tops with frills, lace and some drama. This shop has everything from long summer shrugs with cute prints, to interesting options that you can wear if you're looking to buy something for an upcoming occasion. You can also find cool crop tops with polka dots here.

Their price range starts at INR 900. 

Clothing Stores

Selection Point

Pocket D-12/124 , Sector 7, Rohini, New Delhi

Chanchal Boutique Collection & Fabric

This shop is great for buying fabrics for basically anything and everything. They've got basic and plain fabrics, but mostly, you can go here to shop for heavily embellished ones. They've got a lot of sequinned fabrics, fabrics that have pretty tassle-gota work and more.

They retail their fabrics for INR 100 per meter and above. 

Clothing Stores

Chanchal Boutique Collection & Fabric

5.0

Pocket D-12/141, Sector 7, Rohini, New Delhi

Kista

We found this shop to be super cool because they have wonderful lehenga skirts that can easily be paired with crop tops and made into a cool outfit for your friend's engagement or basically any family party or function. They also sell loads and loads of blouses.

When I walked into this shop, I saw stacks of blouses in clear packets (Options that are completely embellished with pearls, and those that are poncho styled as well). They sell nice occasion-based jewellery too. Most of their products start at INR 900.

Clothing Stores

Kista

4.0

Pocket D-12/123, Sector 7, Rohini, New Delhi

G Love (Kurtis)

This store stocks super affordable kurtas that are just as pretty. Apart from kurtas they've got nice, easy breezy, cotton bottom wear, along with cool crocheted shrugs and crop tops in the back of their shop, all for about INR 350 and above.

Clothing Stores

G Love

4.0

Pocket D-12/123, Sai Baba Market, Sector 7, Rohini, New Delhi

The Top Collection

This shop is as close you can get to a thrift shop in India. This place curates unique clothes and retails them at their shop. Think cool vintage looking dungarees, or cargo dungarees, cool dresses made out of knit-wear material, jumpsuits that are strapless and jumpsuits that strappy and chic. You can get all this for just about INR 400! Although, since everything at this store is displayed out on the street, the clothes do get a bit dirty, so make sure that you wash them before you wear them. 

P.S. We recommend you call them up to ask for directions because, unfortunately they don't have a banner above their shop. 

Clothing Stores

Top Collection

Pocket D-12/223, Sector 7, Rohini, New Delhi

G Love (Bags and Footwear)

This shop has a nice collection of kolhapuris, sliders and flats, but what we really love is their collection of bags. You can find really cool travel appropriate bags that are huge and great for road trips and are waterproof too (but since their collection does keep changing, we say you go right now and find what we're referring to). They've also got trendy backpacks, slings and normal handbags that are office/college appropriate.

Their price range starts at INR 900.

Accessories

G Love

4.0

Pocket D-12/106, Sai Baba Market, Sector 7, Rohini, New Delhi

Sai Art Centre

This is an old, run-down shop that has a lot of jewellery on display. They have everything from pretty ethnic jhumkas, dangling earrings and studs to extravagant kangans with dangling jhumkas  attached to them. To be honest though, what we found cool was that they have an entire box full of those trendy hair clips or barrets available for only about INR 50 each. You can find jewellery here for about INR 50 and above.

Jewellery Shops

Sai Art Centre

Pocket D-12/123, Near JK Sports, Rohini, New Delhi

