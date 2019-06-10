Drop By Rohini's Sector 7 Market For Cool Crop Tops, Ethnic Wear & Jewellery

This shop is as close you can get to a thrift shop in India. This place curates unique clothes and retails them at their shop. Think cool vintage looking dungarees, or cargo dungarees, cool dresses made out of knit-wear material, jumpsuits that are strapless and jumpsuits that strappy and chic. You can get all this for just about INR 400! Although, since everything at this store is displayed out on the street, the clothes do get a bit dirty, so make sure that you wash them before you wear them.
P.S. We recommend you call them up to ask for directions because, unfortunately they don't have a banner above their shop.
