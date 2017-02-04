Bring The Romance Back With Pizza And Wine At Cafe Diva

Though their menu is pretty diverse, with salads, mains, sandwiches etc, my go-to item is their gluten-free, millet base pizza. I go half and half with ham and jalapeno and pesto, rocket and parma.

Wash that down with a crisp Pinot Grigio or a Hoegaarden. If you’re looking for mains, try one of their fish curries with rice, which is the other thing I have when I’m not demolishing a pizza.