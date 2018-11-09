Rooftop Terrace, Fusion Food & More: West Delhiites, Add This Place To Your Bucket List

After setting new standards for drinking & dining, these folks are all set to you wow all you with their latest watering hole - AIR. This 11000 square feet swanky and chic establishment is supposedly North-West Delhi’s biggest open-air lounge. Don't believe it? Why don’t you go over and check it out for yourself?

And what’s more - they are showing us how’s it done right with a phenomenal launch party on November 11, with former Miss India Urvashi Rautela. Head over and raise the roof with some fab food & drinks because nothing is better than dancing on a cool breezy November night with your squad. Plus, they’ve got a massive bar full of all your favourites. All you gotta do is tell ‘em your poison.

