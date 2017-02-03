Roots-Cafe in the Park in Leisure Valley is the ideal place in Gurgaon to grab breakfast and some glorious winter sunshine.
Head To Roots Cafe In The Park For A Hearty Post-Run Breakfast
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 750
- Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO CHOWK
Shortcut
Must-Try
Masala Tea and Pesto, Tomato & Cheese Grilled Sandwich
Ambience
Sunday mornings are typically busy because the place is usually buzzing with families and groups of runners. For a more intimate experience, head there on a weekday.
The setting is nice and rustic, with both indoor as well as outdoor seating; we recommend the latter, with the cane stools and pebbled floor.
Anything Else?
Get there early {7:45 am} on Sunday mornings if you want to get a table for sure. Sundays are also when you can get some healthy grocery shopping done at the organic farmers’ market.
