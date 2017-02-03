Head To Roots Cafe In The Park For A Hearty Post-Run Breakfast

Cafes

Roots - Cafe In The Park

Sector 29, Gurgaon
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Near Rajiv Gandhi Renewable Energy Park, Leisure Valley, Sector 29, Gurgaon

Shortcut

Roots-Cafe in the Park in Leisure Valley is the ideal place in Gurgaon to grab breakfast and some glorious winter sunshine.

Must-Try

Masala Tea and Pesto, Tomato & Cheese Grilled Sandwich

Ambience

Sunday mornings are typically busy because the place is usually buzzing with families and groups of runners. For a more intimate experience, head there on a weekday.

The setting is nice and rustic, with both indoor as well as outdoor seating; we recommend the latter, with the cane stools and pebbled floor.

Anything Else?

Get there early {7:45 am} on Sunday mornings if you want to get a table for sure. Sundays are also when you can get some healthy grocery shopping done at the organic farmers’ market.

