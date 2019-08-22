Quirky Interiors & Delicious Italian Food At Rose Cafe

Cafes

Rose Cafe

Sainik Farms, New Delhi
2, Westend Marg, Sainik Farms, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

What makes Rose cafe awesome, the Quirky Interiors, Pastel shades of the decor, making the vibe really pretty and calm! Mostly, the seating is for two people per table, there is a sofa set and also outdoor seating with lovely aesthetics to get clicked with and group table seating arrangements. The menu is also sure to satisfy the tastebuds with great coffee options and authentic Italian food! They also have a vegan menu! I tried the cappuccino and it was perfectly foamy and strong how I like it! From the food menu, I would totally recommend the penne red sauce pasta and Cottage cheese cannelloni The service was prompt and the staff was very helpful. It is a complete cafe experience!

What Could Be Better?

Even though I found the place close to perfect, the menu had a few items limiting the options, but what was present was extremely worth it!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

