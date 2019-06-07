The Most Instagrammable Cafe Ever In South Delhi

Rose Cafe is popular for its homey comfort. Highly influenced by teal and pink colours, the cafe has a very English feel to it. On the entrance you will find, what I presume a picture booth. White wooden walls, floral frame and hanging lights make for a perfect selfie area. Everything on their menu sounded delectable. I had Bolognese Lasagna. They have amazing varieties of Skinny Pizza. I ordered the Spinach Goat Cheese one. Love the food very tasty and fresh.