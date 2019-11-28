Rose Cafe is beautiful and just loved the vibe of the cafe. The ambiance and the food are downright. The decor is pastel which looks adorable. It is one of the perfect places to plan your date night. You can also sit outside to breathe in the fresh air and sip your tea or coffee with plants all around! So what are you waiting for? Drop by this place asap!
All Hearts Eyes To This Stunning Cafe In Sainik Farms
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: SAKET
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
It's just perfect!
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Bae, Big Group
Also On Rose Cafe
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: SAKET
Comments (0)