All Hearts Eyes To This Stunning Cafe In Sainik Farms

Cafes

Rose Cafe

Sainik Farms, New Delhi
2, Westend Marg, Sainik Farms, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Rose Cafe is beautiful and just loved the vibe of the cafe. The ambiance and the food are downright. The decor is pastel which looks adorable. It is one of the perfect places to plan your date night. You can also sit outside to breathe in the fresh air and sip your tea or coffee with plants all around! So what are you waiting for? Drop by this place asap!

What Could Be Better?

It's just perfect!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Big Group

