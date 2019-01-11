Pick Rose Café For A Quiet Evening With Good Food & Cold Coffee

The pastel blues and pinks used in the cafe, along with the distressed wood furniture create a very nice ambience.

As for the food, the melts available here are well-cooked and pretty damn delicious! We tried the Bolognese melt and were convinced you’d love them too. The All Day Breakfast menu offers four varieties; We chose the Make Your Own Breakfast (it has a choice of eggs, sides, and protein). It was a hearty meal and impressed us.

The Rose Cafe Iced Coffee & the Fruity Italian Soda were extremely good too. We also tried the classic cappuccino and loved it, but felt that their Earl Grey was too strong for us.

We also ordered the Espresso Cake which tasted great, but seemed like it was straight out of the fridge (which kind of took the experience away).

The place is ideal for small gatherings and quiet evening scenes.